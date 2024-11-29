Tinubu hails reappointment of Okonjo-Iweala as DG WTO 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her unanimous re-election as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Okonjo-Iweala, a former Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Minister of Finance, made history in 2021 as the first African and first woman to lead the 164 nation-member WTO.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy in a statement, said her first term as the seventh Director-General of the WTO would expire on August 31, 2025, while the second term begins September 1.

Tinubu noted that Okonjo-Iweala’s unanimous appointment for a second four-year term demonstrated the trust and confidence the international community placed in her leadership to advance multilateral trade for sustainable global development.

“President Tinubu is confident that her continued leadership will strengthen the international economic organisation’s role as a critical pillar of inclusive global economic growth and good governance in the next four years,” the statement said.

As a committed member of the WTO, ECOWAS and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Tinubu said Nigeria would continue to support the WTO’s mission to foster a fair, inclusive, and equitable multilateral trading system.

He assured Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria’s support as she consolidates her bold reforms, dedication to equitable global trade practices, and tireless efforts to promote international cooperation.