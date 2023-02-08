Tinubu hails govs over S/Court ruling on CBN’s naira swap policy

Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has hailed state governors for standing on the side of the Nigerian people…

Ruling in a suit brought before it by the governments of Zamfara, Kogi and Kaduna States, the Supreme Court on Wednesday in a lawsuit gave an interim injunction against the CBN and federal government, allowing the old N200, N500 and N1000 to remain legal tender beyond February 10 deadline until the case is fully disposed of.

In his reaction, Tinubu in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, said the governors and especially the APC governors who instituted the suit against the CBN and federal government at the Supreme Court acted well on behalf of the hapless Nigerians who have been made to bear the brunt of Naira redesign policy that has been “poorly implemented.”

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, said the governors have saved the country from needless political and economic crises and miseries which have clearly become the unintended consequences of the monetary policy of the apex bank.

Part of the statement reads, “I want to salute the courage of our governors and most especially the Progressives Governors in APC who acted to save our country from avoidable and dangerous political crises and social unrest which the Central Bank policy on new Naira notes has brought on our country.

“Our country was dangerously careering toward anarchy and political and economic shutdown. But with the Supreme Court interim ruling, our country has been pulled back from the precipice. We thank our Supreme Court Justices for ruling wisely on the side of the people who have been subjected to undue agony and pains since this policy was announced.”