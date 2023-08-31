Tinubu hailed over new NDDC chair, MD’s appointments

Stakeholders in the Niger Delta have hailed President Bola Tinubu for the appointment of Chiedu Ebie as the new Chairman of the Niger Delta Development…

Stakeholders in the Niger Delta have hailed President Bola Tinubu for the appointment of Chiedu Ebie as the new Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board and for retaining Samuel Ogbuku as the Managing Director.

Speaking on the appointment, a traditional ruler and Chairman of Bayelsa Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Bubaraye Dakolo said he was happy that President Tinubu appointed a substantive board on time, unlike previous governments who put in place interim administrations.

“I want to particularly thank the President of Nigeria for appointing this board on time. In the past, we have suffered situations whereby we had interim administrations. So, I want to thank him so much for retaining Dr. Sam Ogbuku whom I know personally. I believe that the same qualities of personalities are appointed in all the states.”

Maxwell Asiriuwa, a public affairs analyst and rights activist described the appointment as the best thing to happen to the Niger Delta, saying Ebie as chairman of the commission, has a rich political and administrative profile to deliver on the set mandate of the NDDC.

“The NDDC, no doubt, is the biggest intervention agency in Nigeria. However, since its creation, it has not achieved its mandate due to sectional interests and politicking. I must commend the president for the constitution of this team, led by Hon. Ebie. The MD who was retained has done a yeoman’s job since his assumption in January this year.”

Others who spoke on the development praised President Tinubu for the appointment of an experienced technocrat like Chiedu Ebie, saying many people believed merit overruled sentiments in the current appointment.

The respondents said for the first time, a true son of the Niger Delta region who is very conversant with the challenges being experienced in the oil-producing states and has a proven track record has been appointed to chair the board.

Also, the Niger Delta Youths Initiative for Peace said President Tinubu couldn’t have made a better choice for a new chairman of the NDDC than Ebie owing to his wealth of experience, administrative acumen, and track record.

“As youths who are passionate about the progress and development of the Niger Delta region, we received the announcement of Ebie’s appointment as NDDC chairman with great joy. With this, the president has really demonstrated that he is passionate about giving our region a fresh breath of air”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...