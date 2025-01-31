Tinubu govt incarcerating critics – Atiku

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of suppressing critics.

Atiku stated this while reacting to the arrests of presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in 2023, Omoyele Sowore, and a former executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS); Usman Yusuf.

He described the arrests as attempts to silence the opposition in Nigeria.

SPONSOR AD

Atiku had on Monday, while speaking at the national conference on strengthening democracy in Nigeria, said there is a need for judicial reform to “curb judicial recklessness”.

Atiku said, “When I made the clarion call that Tinubu and the APC were devoting their energies to the systematic harassment, intimidation, and dismantling of the opposition, all in service of their grand design for a one-party autocracy, I became the target of vicious attacks.

“The arrest and baseless prosecution of Omoyele Sowore is the latest chapter in this unrelenting campaign.

“Now, they have seen fit to add Professor Usman Yusuf — an outspoken critic of this administration — into their grim roster.

“At the pace they are going, it seems they may soon find themselves contending with the incarceration of every one of us.

“In a period of less than 20 years the Nigerian judiciary has moved from being the beacon of democratic sustenance to becoming, arguably, the biggest threat to Nigeria’s democracy.”