Tinubu, govs, others mourn Useni

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has joined the government and people of Plateau State in mourning the death of a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Lt-Gen Jeremiah Useni, describing him as a courageous and dedicated person in his career and service.

Daily Trust reports that Useni died on Thursday night at the age of 81.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, in a statement on Friday, noted that the president also extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, military colleagues and political associates of the former governor of old Bendel State, minister of transport, and Quarter-Master General of the Nigerian Army.

SPONSOR AD

President Tinubu noted that Useni demonstrated courage and dedication throughout his military career and inspired many young officers to prioritise national interests above personal gains.

The president stated that the late Useni also made some difference in politics as deputy national chairman of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and senator, representing Plateau South.

The president prayed that God would grant Lieutenant-General Useni’s soul eternal rest, and solace for his family.

Also, the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) has expressed deep sadness over the demise of Useni.

In a condolence message issued on behalf of the 19 northern governors, chairman of the forum and governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, described the late General Useni as a committed patriot, a seasoned military officer, and an exemplary statesman who dedicated his life to the service of the nation.

Also, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), expressed sadness over the death of Useni.

Akume in a statement issued by Segun Imohiosen, Director, Information and Public Relations in the SGF office described Useni as one of the quintessential Army Generals whose selfless sacrifice in promoting the nation’s peace and unity will remain indelible.

In the same vein, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, described the death of Useni as the “fall of one of the biggest trees in the forest of Nigeria,” saying he would be missed.