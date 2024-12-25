Tinubu, governors preach peace, unity at Christmas

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, state governors and the National Assembly leaders, among others yesterday preached love, peace and unity as Christians across Nigeria and worldwide celebrate Christmas.

The president, in his Christmas message, said Christmas embodied the fulfilment of divine prophecy and symbolised the triumph of love, peace, and unity.

“On this joyous Christmas Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to Christians across Nigeria and worldwide as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, as narrated in the Holy Scriptures….

“It is a poignant reminder that light can emerge even in the darkest times, bringing solace and hope. This belief resonates with people of all faiths. Indeed, God is with us,” he said.

‘Nigeria on restoration, progress path’

The president, who asked Nigerians to pray for their leaders, said that the country was on the path of restoration and progress.

He urged Christians to use the spirit of the season to renew their “hope and belief in a prosperous Nigeria.”

He said: “As we celebrate this blessed season, let us be mindful of those facing difficulties. They are not far from us—our neighbours, family members, and the people we encounter daily, whether in places of worship, markets, offices, or boardrooms.

“Kindness transcends financial status. Those with modest means and those with abundance need a smile or a word of encouragement. We must also honour our brave troops, who risk their lives to safeguard our nation. They deserve our prayers and steadfast support.

“Let us extend similar support and prayers to our nation’s leaders. With your backing, we can serve our country diligently and strive for prosperity.

“Nigeria is on a promising path of restoration and progress, with every indication pointing toward a bright future. In the spirit of this season, let us renew our hope and belief in a prosperous Nigeria.”

He also commiserated with those affected by the stampedes in Ibadan, Oyo State; Okija, Anambra State and Abuja, praying that Nigeria never witness such tragedy again.

Abbas, Barau call for prayers

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajuddeen called on Christians to pray for the country.

The speaker in his message signed by his media aide, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, said the birth of Jesus Christ signified newness and fulfilment while calling for a national rebirth at this critical time in the life of Nigerians.

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, in a statement by his spokesman, Ismail Mudashir, also urged all citizens to intensify prayers for the country’s peace, unity and progress.

He appealed to all to remain hopeful and steadfast in their collective pursuit for a brighter and more prosperous Nigeria.

Atiku urges unity, love

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, in his Christmas message signed by his spokesman, Paul Ibe, called for sacrifices, unity and love among Nigerians.

He blamed the prevailing hardship in the country on the lack of leadership.

Atiku implored Nigerians to embrace a life of love and unity, drawing inspiration from the joyous spirit of the Christmas season.

He appealed to Nigerians to remain united, embrace one another with love, and confront the root cause of their struggles – poor leadership.

Governors speak

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, urged citizens to reflect upon the period and be guided by its lessons in their interactions with fellow human beings.

The governor prayed for a blessed festive season.

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, in a statement by his spokesman, Ismaila Uba Misilli, called on the Christian faithful and all people of the state to embrace the core values of Christmas which connote love, peace, reconciliation, and selflessness, while reflecting on its deeper spiritual significance.

“As we mark this joyous occasion, I urge everyone to emulate the virtues of love, sacrifice, and compassion demonstrated by Jesus Christ. Let us use this period to promote unity, understanding, and cooperation among ourselves, which are essential for building a harmonious and progressive society,” he said.

He also called for prayers for the prosperity and well-being of the nation, especially during these challenging economic times.

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, in his Christmas message by Acting Governor Emmanuel Akabe, tasked all Christians in the state to use the Christmas period to imbibe the virtues and teachings of Jesus Christ by showing love and affection.

He said remaining prayerful and respectful of leaders would enable the people to overcome the difficulties of the present situation, particularly the state of insecurity and economic hardship in the country.

Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed reminded Christians that Jesus Christ had throughout his lifetime preached peace, honesty, love for one another and above all the fear of God.

“It is these virtues that people irrespective of their religious belief are enjoined to imbibe and put into practice. While we celebrate the event with meditation and happiness, we should also reflect seriously on our routine and spiritual deeds in the last one year and pray to God for better and prosperous years ahead.

“I wish to use this occasion to reiterate my call for mutual respect and peaceful co-existence among our citizenry.”

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri admonished Christians and privileged individuals to reach out to those who do not have to enable them to celebrate Christmas.

Diri gave the admonition during the state’s 2024 Christmas Carol of Nine Lessons at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall in Yenagoa.

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji asked the people of the state and other Nigerians to use the period of Christmas to deepen love and harmonious relationship among themselves in order to have a better society.

He said the season offered another opportunity for sober reflection and prayers for the state in particular and Nigeria in general for sustained peace and development.

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori asked the people of the state to embrace the season’s virtues of love, peace, and unity.

North’s situation remains dire – ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), in the spirit of the yuletide season, urged Christians to pray for peace, security and economic recovery for the country.

The ACF, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, felicitated with the Christian faithful on Christmas and wished them a prosperous new year.

According to the statement: “The ACF rejoices with all and prays for God’s grace and mercies for Nigeria as the people celebrate the Christmas and New Year occasions amid daunting existential economic, social and political challenges as well as a state of debilitating insecurity, corruption, nepotism in the polity, disappointing political representation, etc.

“As has sadly become all too familiar, communities in Nigeria’s North continue to bear disproportionate burden of the negative effects of the aforementioned challenges. This is not to downplay the effects of the problems on people in other parts of the country, but the situation in the North remains dire, even as people fervently look forward to a better future.”

He added: “They should pray that the fear of God Almighty enters to change the evil minds of all manner of terrorists and criminals so that they repent and refrain from their culture of criminality; and for God Almighty to restore hope for a better, prosperous, more equitable, prosperous and more hospitable Nigeria, ruled by justice, fairness and justice for all citizens.”

