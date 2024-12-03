Tinubu: Forging stronger African partnerships for a prosperous future

By Fredrick Nwabufo

Nigeria and South Africa have a prolific history together. Nigeria was in the vanguard of the campaign against apartheid and spearheaded the adoption of the pivotal 1989 UN Declaration on Apartheid and its deleterious corollaries in the country.

Both countries formally established diplomatic relations in February 1994, and this year makes it 30 years since the bilateral nuptials.

In 1999, the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC), a flagship instrument of constructive and strategic engagement between both countries, was forged. It is 25 years of this compact today.

Nigeria and South Africa have maintained robust relations with about 34 agreements and memoranda of understanding currently between both countries — the two largest economies in Africa.

These relations have witnessed even more fecundity with President Bola Tinubu leading the way for broader and stronger African partnerships. President Tinubu has always emphasised collaboration and inclusiveness as critical ingredients to achieving global food security, addressing collective challenges, and driving innovation across a chain of interests for a more stable and prosperous Africa and the world.

In a show of good fellowship, on May 29, 2023, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa attended the inauguration of President Tinubu. President Tinubu returned the visit during the inauguration of President Ramaphosa for a second term in office in June 2024. This is not only symbolic for cooperation but also for solidarity and comradeship.

The 11th session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission meeting began on November 28 in Cape Town, with senior officials, followed by the ministerial session on December 2, and the presidential session on December 3. The meeting between the two leaders is taking place at the Presidential Office, Tuynhuys, Cape Town.

The areas of cooperation between Nigeria and South Africa are broad and encompass economic, technical, scientific, social spheres, as well as tourism. South Africa is one of Nigeria’s major trading partners, with Nigeria accounting for about 64 percent of the total trade of the Southern African nation with West Africa.

At the meeting, President Tinubu made resounding remarks and recounted the role of Nigeria in the struggle against apartheid in South Africa.

“My enthusiasm for this event is born of the storied and proud history of the Nigeria – South Africa relationship, which has been strong since the end of apartheid and the the birth of true democracy in this great country.

“Nigeria’s contributions to that epic struggle represent noble and outstanding moments in our foreign policy and in the evolution of our role as a leading nation on this continent. We did what we had to do because it was just and because you are our brothers and sisters who deserved freedom and justice, not the discrimination and suppression to which that terrible, unjust and oppressive system subjected this excellent people.

“Nigerians from all walks of life mobilised in unison with the illustrious people of this country out of a firm conviction that apartheid was an evil to be swept way not something that should be countenanced and legitimised through inaction or half measures.

“It was for us a historic responsibility that we discharged with pride and determination. As was expected, our efforts put Nigeria on a collision course with some powerful countries. Nigeria is proud to have shared the burdens of her brothers in South Africa during such critical times.

“This is the essence of the brotherhood we seek for this continent; to stay side by side, shoulder to shoulder for liberation, nondiscrimination and for democratic good governance in support of the best and legitimate aspirations of the people. Just as we stood with you, we shall always bear in remembrance how South Africa was with us at critical moments of our struggle against military rule,” the President said.

The President also emphasised the indubitability of cooperation, stating thus: “We must ensure that the spirit of collaboration and cooperation between our two leading countries in Africa will intensify and deepen under our leadership of our respective nations. This is not a matter of choice but of a destiny that includes a historical responsibility that we owe the African people.”

While highlighting the many memoranda of understanding signed between Nigeria and South Africa, President Tinubu sounded a note of caution, saying: “Let us not count our successes by the number of MoUs and agreements signed. They will be mere papers until we implement them. This is the job of our senior officials and I must implore them to redouble their efforts in this regard.”

The President did not fail to address the concerns in the relationship between Nigeria and South Africa. He said persistent irritants in the relations between both countries must be dealt with appropriately.

President Tinubu also relayed Nigeria’s interest to join South Africa and the African Union in the G20 “so as to strengthen the African voice in the group and globally”.

“As South Africa assumes the presidency of the G20, we urge that the position be leveraged for the development of our continent.

“This high-level strategic partnership between South Africa must become a model of leadership and shared vision that will inspire and take our people into a brighter and greater future of prosperity and development, an Africa That We Want,” the President said.

In his remarks, President Ramaphosa underlined the strong bond between Nigeria and South Africa, called for the strengthening of relations.

“We are two countries united in purpose and vision. We will remain forever grateful to Nigeria for its leading role in the international campaign to end apartheid in South Africa.

“As we mark 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, we see a bright future for our relationship. Our strong bonds of friendship provide a firm foundation for more meaningful economic cooperation. Nigeria is host to a number of South African companies.

“South Africa has always been open for Nigerian business, reflected in a number of investments and operations established in this country. But there is much more we need to do. We need to remove the remaining constraints to greater investment, just as we need to address some of the challenges that companies have experience.

“We are encouraged by the actions being undertaken under your leadership to further strengthen and foster a business environment in Nigeria that offers assurances to investors, including from South Africa. Our government continues with its efforts to improve the ease of doing business in South Africa,” President Ramaphosa said.

The strengthening of relations between Nigeria, South Africa, and other African nations betokens stability, peace, and prosperity for Africa. It is a new order of friendship, collaboration, and progress.

Nwabufo is Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement