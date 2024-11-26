Tinubu excited over PH Refinery, directs NNPCL to Reactivate Warri, Kaduna Refineries

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on the successful revitalization of the Port Harcourt refinery and official commencement of petroleum product loading.

Tinubu who acknowledged the role of former President Muhammadu Buhari in initiating the comprehensive rehabilitation of the refinery and others across the country expressed gratitude to the African Export-Import Bank for its confidence in financing the project.

In a statement which Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, issued on his behalf, Tinubu commended the leadership of NNPC Limited’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mele Kyari, “whose unwavering dedication and commitment were instrumental in overcoming challenges to achieve this milestone.”

Tinubu urged NNPCL to “expedite the scheduled reactivation of both the second Port Harcourt refinery and the Warri and Kaduna refineries.

“These efforts will significantly enhance domestic production capacity alongside the contributions of privately-owned refineries and make our country a major energy hub, with the gas sector also enjoying unprecedented attention by the administration.

“The President underscores his administration’s determination to repair the nation’s refineries, aiming to eradicate the disheartening perception of Nigeria as a major crude oil producer that lacks the ability to refine its own resources for domestic consumption.”

Tinubu also called on individuals, institutions, and citizens entrusted with responsibilities to maintain focus and uphold trust in their service to the nation.

The President reaffirmed “his administration’s commitment to achieving energy sufficiency, enhancing energy security, and boosting export capacity for Nigeria.”