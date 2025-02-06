Tinubu: El-Rufai backs Naja’atu in feud with Ribadu

Former Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has weighed in on the ongoing war of words between National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, and Hajia Naja’atu Muhammad, a former commissioner at the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Ribadu had demanded a public apology and retraction from Muhammad, whom he accused of making false claims against him in a viral TikTok video.

In the video, Muhammad alleged that Ribadu now serves in President Bola Tinubu’s government despite previously criticising him during his tenure as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

However, in a letter through his lawyer, Dr Ahmed Raji (SAN), the NSA denied ever making such remarks, insisting that the allegations were baseless and had caused him unquantifiable reputational damage.

Despite Ribadu’s demand, Muhammad stood by her claim, insisting that records exist to support her statements and that she had no reason to apologise.

Meanwhile, El-Rufai came to Muhammad’s defence, taunting Ribadu by saying, “Nuhu must have serious amnesia.”

He asserted that there was documented evidence to support Muhammad’s claims, including Senate records from 2006.

“The record of proceedings in the Senate will confirm that Nuhu made those statements sometime in 2006. A Daily Trust report from February 2007 reconfirms the essence of those statements.

“The conclusions of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in 2006, which can be subpoenaed from the Cabinet Secretariat of the SGF’s office, contain similar allegations. During that special FEC meeting, in which I was a member, Nuhu’s EFCC made similar presentations accusing several sitting officials. These council’s conclusions will further remove all doubts.

“This is for the record and to remind the morally flexible that, at some point in our national life, silence is no longer golden,” El-Rufai added.