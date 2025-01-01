Tinubu doubling down on policies that cause difficulties Nigerians face –TUC President

Festus Osifo, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) President, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doubling down on some of his policies that have brought difficulties and challenges to Nigerians.

Osifo stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He said that what the president said during his media chat was just to inspire hope in Nigerians.

The TUC president also said that the labour union was not getting the credit it deserved from Nigerians.

Osifo said, “The commander-in-chief will always come and try to feature things that are doing well. I can say that from the media chat played time an again, we could realize that the president is doubling down on some of the policies he has put out there, but looking at it deeply, we all know, Nigerians know clearly that some of those policies have brought about difficulties and challenges that we are facing today.

“Our inflation analysts have said it over and over again that some of the policies led to the challenges we are facing today. Our exchange rate is N1,600 to a dollar depending on the parallel market. It is also these same policies that brought about the inflation that we have today. In reality what the president said, he was trying to inspire hope. But that hope is not in tandem with the economy we have.

“In all reality this is what governments all over the world do; when things are hard they come out to tell us that there is a better tomorrow. But what we now look at are those things that have been lined up, what are the parameters, what are the things done to stimulate the economy so that we will be as optimistic and the commander in Chief himself is or was as the case may be.

“We are told that the inflation will come down to 15 percent in 2025. We were told that our oil production will rise to 2.06 million barrels per day. We were told how much we will borrow to finance our budget. When you analyze them, what are the parameters put in place so that we can see that truly that there are actions that will match them up?”