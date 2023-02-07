Tinubu donates N100m to families of Katsina slain vigilantes

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has donated N100m to the families of the vigilantes killed by terrorists and…

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has donated N100m to the families of the vigilantes killed by terrorists and all those affected by the attacks in Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State.

This is just as the APC presidential road show and programmes of celebration were canceled in Katsina yesterday over the incident.

A presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said the mega rally in which President Muhammadu Buhari and Tinubu were star attractions was tamed as speaker after speaker took to the microphone to express sorrow over the tragic killings.

Shehu said Buhari led leaders, members and presidential candidate of the APC in vilifying the evil of terrorism that had deprived many of loved ones, while prodding citizens to continue working collectively for the good of the state, and nation.

He said at a state and national rally of the APC held at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Buhari presented Tinubu and the APC governorship candidate in the state, Dikko Umar Radda, to indigenes and residents.

NUT opposes petrol subsidy removal

Naira, fuel crises could hamper Nigerian elections – W/Bank

Governor Bello Masari thanked Tinubu for the donation to the families of all those affected by the attacks.

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, said the party would continue on the path of patience and steadfastness in growing the state and the nation.

Tinubu condoled with Buhari and Masari over the attacks.

“Yesterday, we discussed whether we should continue or cancel the rally. If we had cancelled, they’ll appear to have achieved their aim.

“Nothing happens in life without the will of the Almighty Allah. We’ll continue with our rallies, and ignore the killers. They’ve committed a heinous crime before God and against humanity. No religion or society will tolerate killing of the innocent.

“We share in the pain, and sorrow of loss. Only Allah can soothe the pains of the widows and widowers, and all the loved ones. The killers have not won, and they will never win. The wicked shall perish. We’ll defeat the troublers of Nigeria,’’ he said.

Tinubu said Buhari abhorred violence, unfairness and injustice, and would not tolerate the mayhem by the terrorists.