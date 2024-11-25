Tinubu didn’t seek NASS approval to buy presidential jet –Senator Abaribe

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, the lawmaker representing Abia South Senatorial District, has said that the National Assembly President Bola Tinubi did not seek the approval of the National Assembly for the purchase of a presidential jet.

Abaribe stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Monday.

He said that the approval was made without his knowledge.

The lawmaker said most of the policies of President Tinubu caould not be translated to the condition of the ordinary Nigerians, adding there is no light at the end of the tunnel.

“Right now what we have is a set of people who claim they know everything. We go from A to C if you don’t like it, it is because you are not in power. First of all, the old saying you must cut your coat according to your cloth is what you first do. You don’t live as if you are in the 70s when we have so much money.

“Tell me why we have to buy a new plane. Why should somebody just wake up and say that even the one the Vice President is using is not good? We need another one.

“I am in the National Assembly but I can tell you for a fact nobody brought any to the National Assembly to say please approve this for the purchase of a new plane. It was done without my knowledge. I never saw any documents. I have always been in the National Assembly.”