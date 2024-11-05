Tinubu determined to wiping out poverty in Nigeria – Gov Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is determined to wipe out poverty in Nigeria.

Sani made this known at a town hall meeting and sensitization event for the N200 billion Presidential Intervention Fund and Loans Scheme for SSMEs, organised by the Federal Government in collaboration with the Bank of Industry in Kaduna on Tuesday.

He was represented by his Special Adviser on Economic Matters, Mr Ibrahim Muhammad.

He said, the fund, which includes the Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme and loan options for MSMEs, is designed to boost Nigeria’s economy by empowering local entrepreneurs.

“This massive presidential initiative is proof that President Tinubu is a listening leader.

“Through these stimulus packages, small businesses and manufacturing enterprises will be revitalized, significantly benefiting both sub-national economies and Nigeria as a whole.”

He also emphasised the importance of MSMEs in driving job creation, innovation, and economic resilience, noting that Kaduna’s government is committed to fostering a supportive environment for businesses.

The governor praised the timing of the fund, calling it a valuable support for Kaduna State’s ongoing efforts to boost the local economy, create jobs, and encourage entrepreneurial growth.

He urged all stakeholders to spread awareness of the initiative to maximize its impact.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Caroline Bala, one of the beneficiaries of the grant, expressed gratitude for the financial assistance that enabled her to start a soya milk business after losing her previous job.

Bala said that her business has been thriving, with daily earnings between 10,000 to 15,000 Naira.

She urged the organisers to sustain the initiative and ensure that deserving citizens continue to benefit from the grant, which she described as a life-changing opportunity.

Another beneficiary, Mr Albert Ibrahim, said he utilised the grant to purchase herbicides for his farm, resulting in a bumper harvest.

He expressed hope that others would also have the chance to benefit from this scheme.

Similarly, Summayya Ibrahim thanked the government for the support, adding that she looked forward to more assistance to enable wider outreach to aspiring entrepreneurs.

Muktar Aliyu, a cartoonist, said he used his grant to purchase specialisee software to enhance his creative work.

He also expressed appreciation for the scheme, noting that it has greatly impacted his career.

Additionally, Mrs. Joy Oghiadomhe of the Bank of Industry outlined the eligibility criteria for both the grant and loan schemes, emphasizing the administration’s intent to tackle economic challenges through MSMEs as a key sector for development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 100 beneficiaries in Kaduna received grants under this initiative.

