Tinubu departs Brazil for Abuja after G20 summit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has left Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for Nigeria, after attending the 19th G20 Leaders Summit in the country.

The President departed the Galeao Air force Basa (SBGL) Airport, Rio de Janeiro, at 10.30 a.m. (local time) on Saturday.

President Tinubu left the country last Sunday to attend the Leaders’ Summit in the South American country after meeting with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was in Nigeria for a State Visit between Saturday and Sunday.

The G20 Summit held from Monday, November 18 to Tuesday, November 19, 2024, but the President stayed back in the country for other engagements that would be beneficial to the country.

One of those engagements was the bilateral talks with Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), who commended the present administration’s economic reforms and their positive indicators for the country.

The President also personally presided over the signing of a 2.5 billion dollar Letter of Intent between the Nigerian government and the JBS S.A., a Brazilian company and one of the top three largest meat processing companies globally as part of his efforts to revitalize the development of Livestock industry in the country.

President Tinubu’s participation in the G20 summit was at the instance of the Brazilian President and current President of the group, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.