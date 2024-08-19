Tinubu departs Abuja for France

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has departed Abuja for France for “a brief work stay”. The President departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Monday afternoon.…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has departed Abuja for France for “a brief work stay”.

The President departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Monday afternoon.

Tinubu’s trip is coming days after the Nigerian leader returned to Abuja after a three-day official visit to Equatorial Guinea.

On Sunday Night Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, had disclosed that the President “will embark on a trip to France on Monday, August 19, departing from Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“The President will return to the country after his brief work stay in France.” Ngelale had said.

Meanwhile, Ngelale’s announcement came after Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co. Limited, the Chinese firm which dragged Nigeria to the international courts, over alleged breach of agreement, announced the release of one of the three Presidential jets seized based on the order of a French court.

A spokesperson of the company on Friday, said one of the jets was released after they were made aware that President Bola Tinubu would be needing it for a scheduled meeting with France’s president, Emmanuel Macron.