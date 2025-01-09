Tinubu demands enquiry into attack on military in Sokoto

President Bola Tinubu has called for a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances that led to the unfortunate attack on a military formation in Sabon Gida, Damboa, Borno State.

The President also expressed his sympathy to the military authorities following the loss of six soldiers during the terrorist attack on January 4, 2025.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy in a statement in Abuja, said the President extended his condolences to the families of “the fallen soldiers, whose sacrifice in defending our nation will forever be honoured and remembered.”

SPONSOR AD

Onanuga said, the President has “called for a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident and ensure that it serves as a valuable lesson to prevent similar occurrences.”

Tinubu’s 15% inflation target not realistic – Rewane, Adedipe

President Tinubu’s test of leadership

President Tinubu also commended the armed forces for their swift and decisive response, particularly the air component, in launching effective retaliatory strikes.

“The targeted air raids resulted in the significant neutralisation of numerous terrorists and the destruction of their assets as they attempted to flee.

“This resolute action by the Army demonstrates the capability and readiness of our military to confront and defeat threats to our nation’s security. Their actions testify to our resolve to eradicate terrorism and banditry, paving the way for a future where peace and security prevail for all Nigerians.

“I extend heartfelt gratitude and sympathy to our military and security forces on behalf of a grateful nation.

“Your sacrifices and dedication do not go unnoticed, and we stand firmly behind you in this ongoing fight to eliminate these threats.”

President Tinubu also urged the military to take the war to the camps of bandits and terrorists, particularly the Northwest, where these criminals continue to threaten the lives and homes of innocent villagers.