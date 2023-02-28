Tinubu defeats Atiku, Obi In Wike’s Rivers

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has won the presidential election in Rivers State with a total number of 231,591 votes. Tinubu…

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has won the presidential election in Rivers State with a total number of 231,591 votes.

Tinubu defeated the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi who scored a total number of 175,071 votes. Atiku Abubarkar, the PDP Presidential Candidate, came third with 88,468 votes.

Tinubu won in 15 out of the 23 local government areas of the State while Obi won in 5 local government areas.

Atiku won in three local government areas.

Among the local government areas won by the APC are Ikwerre, the LGA of the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Obio Akpor governor Nyesom Wike’s local government area.

The other LGAs won by the APC are Opobo/Nkoro, Asari-Toru, Abua-Odual, Bonny, Omuma, Gokana, Emuoha, Eleme, Tai, Akuku-Toru.l, Eleme, Oyigbo , Degema and Emuoha.

The Labour Party won in Bonny, Ahoada West and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Port Harcourt City and Etche local government areas while PDP won three LGA’s of Andoni, Okrika and Ogu/Bolo.