Tinubu defeats Atiku in Borno, wins 22 of 27 LGAs

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has won the presidential election in Borno State.
Borno is the home state of vice presidential candidate of the APC, Senator Kashim Shettima.
Tinubu was declared the winner of the election at the state collation center on Tuesday.
Of the 27 local government areas, where the election was held Saturday, Tinubu won 24 and lost the 4 to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
The state collation officer, Prof. Jude Rabo, announced the result of the election at Sir Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, in Maiduguri.
The collation officer, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of Federal University Wukari, announced that Tinubu scored a total of 252, 282 to defeat all other candidates.
He announced that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, scored 190,921 votes, while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Labor Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi, scored a total of 4626 and 7,205 votes, respectively.
OFFICIAL INEC RESULTS FOR BORNO FROM INEC
A – 541
AA – 915
AAC – 349
ADC – 1,654
ADP – 1,475
APC – 252, 282
APGA – 1,211
APM – 584
APP – 149
BP – 207
LP – 7,205
NNPP – 4,626
NRM – 770
PDP – 190,921
PRP – 620
SDP – 406
YPP – 416
ZLP – 567
Registered voters — 2,497, 337
Accredited voters — 499,543
Valid votes — 465,287
Rejected votes — 32,658
Total votes cast — 519,431