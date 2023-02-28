✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Tinubu defeats Atiku in Borno, wins 22 of 27 LGAs

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has won the presidential election in Borno State. 

Borno is the home state of vice presidential candidate of the APC, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Tinubu was declared the winner of the election at the state collation center on Tuesday.

Of the 27 local government areas, where the election was held Saturday, Tinubu won 24 and lost the 4 to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The state collation officer, Prof. Jude Rabo, announced the result of the election at Sir Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, in Maiduguri.

The collation officer, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of Federal University Wukari, announced that Tinubu scored a total of 252, 282 to defeat all other candidates.

He announced that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, scored 190,921 votes, while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Labor Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi, scored a total of 4626  and 7,205 votes, respectively.

The total number of registered voters as collated was 2,493,337

Total number of accredited voters 299,543

Total number of rejected votes was 32,658

Total number of votes cast — 519,431

OFFICIAL INEC RESULTS FOR BORNO FROM INEC

A – 541

 

AA – 915

 

AAC – 349

 

ADC – 1,654

 

ADP – 1,475

 

APC – 252, 282

 

APGA – 1,211

 

APM – 584

 

APP – 149

 

BP – 207

 

LP – 7,205

 

NNPP – 4,626

 

NRM – 770

 

PDP – 190,921

 

PRP – 620

 

SDP – 406

 

YPP – 416

 

ZLP – 567

 

Registered voters — 2,497, 337

 

Accredited voters — 499,543

 

Valid votes — 465,287

 

Rejected votes — 32,658

 

Total votes cast — 519,431

