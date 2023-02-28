Tinubu defeats Atiku in Borno, wins 22 of 27 LGAs

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has won the presidential election in Borno State. Borno is the home…

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has won the presidential election in Borno State.

Borno is the home state of vice presidential candidate of the APC, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Tinubu was declared the winner of the election at the state collation center on Tuesday.

Of the 27 local government areas, where the election was held Saturday, Tinubu won 24 and lost the 4 to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The state collation officer, Prof. Jude Rabo, announced the result of the election at Sir Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, in Maiduguri.

The collation officer, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of Federal University Wukari, announced that Tinubu scored a total of 252, 282 to defeat all other candidates.

He announced that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, scored 190,921 votes, while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Labor Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi, scored a total of 4626 and 7,205 votes, respectively.

OFFICIAL INEC RESULTS FOR BORNO FROM INEC

A – 541

AA – 915

AAC – 349

ADC – 1,654

ADP – 1,475

APC – 252, 282

APGA – 1,211

APM – 584

APP – 149

BP – 207

LP – 7,205

NNPP – 4,626

NRM – 770

PDP – 190,921

PRP – 620

SDP – 406

YPP – 416

ZLP – 567

Registered voters — 2,497, 337

Accredited voters — 499,543

Valid votes — 465,287

Rejected votes — 32,658

Total votes cast — 519,431