Tinubu decorates ADC with colonel rank

President Bola Tinubu has decorated his Aide-de-Camp, Lt. Col. Nurudeen Yusuf, with the rank of Colonel.

The decoration ceremony took place at the President’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

Yusuf was appointed the Aide-de-Camp to the President in April 2023.

The brief ceremony was witnessed by the Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

Before his appointment, Yusuf served as an Officer Commanding, State House Military Intelligence Group, and in 2015, he was promoted to Officer Commanding Presidential Body Guard, State House, Abuja.

In 2017, Yusuf served as Staff Officer Grade 1 at the Nigerian Army Intelligence Corp and proceeded to become Military Assistant to the Chief of Training/Operations at Army Headquarters between 2017 and 2019.

He was later, promoted to Assistant Director of Intelligence/Security.

From 2020 to 2022, he served at the Nigerian Defence Section in Paris, France, as a DDA Librarian, and until he was appointed Tinubu’s ADC, he was also a Staff Officer at the NAIC Headquarters, Abuja.