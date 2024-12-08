Tinubu congratulates Ghana President-elect, Mahama 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Ghana’s President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, on his victory in the December 7 general election.

In a telephone call to Mahama, President Tinubu hoped that Mahama’s ascension to power for the second time would further bring stability to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), of which President Tinubu is the chairman.

The President, through his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga commended the people of Ghana for their commitment to democracy, “which was demonstrated through the peaceful and successful conduct of both the presidential and parliamentary elections.”

He applauded Ghanaians for demonstrating again to the world that democracy is the preferred path to achieving political stability, economic development, social justice, and transparent governance in Africa.

Tinubu also affirmed Nigeria’s and the region’s belief in the principles of the people’s right to choose their leaders freely and applauded the candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for conceding defeat before the official announcement by Ghana’s Electoral Commission.

President Tinubu said “Bawumia’s stance reinforced Ghana’s democratic ethos.”

President Tinubu noted that President-elect Mahama’s return to Jubilee House, having served as President from 2012 to 2017, reflects the Ghanaian people’s trust in his stewardship and vision to take the country to greater heights.

Mahama served as Vice President of Ghana from 2009 to 2012, Member of Parliament from 1997 to 2009, and held deputy and ministerial roles between 1998 and 2001.

“President Tinubu renews his steadfast support for deepening the fraternal bonds between Nigeria and Ghana, underpinned by shared history, cultural ties, mutual support and cooperation, Pan-African goals, democracy, the rule of law, and economic integration.

The Nigerian leader thanks President Nana Akufo-Addo for his exemplary leadership and numerous contributions to Ghana’s progress and regional peace and stability.

The President looks forward to working with President Mahama’s incoming administration to strengthen bilateral ties across various sectors and build a brighter future in the West Africa region,” the statement read.