✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Top Story

Tinubu confers GCON on Indian Prime Minister

tinubu modi
tinubu modi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has conferred the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

President honoured the Indian Prime Minister at an ongoing meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is part of the activities marking the State visit of the Prime Minister.

SPONSOR AD

Earlier, President Tinubu welcomed the Indian leader with the Indian Anthem, which was followed by a Guard of Honour, mounted by Brigade of Guards.

They also rendered the Nigerian Anthem and led the visiting leader in inspection of the mounted parade.

The visit  is the first by an Indian prime minister since Dr Manmohan Singh’s state visit in 2007.

The visit also includes delegation-level discussions and the exchange of memoranda of understanding.

President Tinubu and Prime Minister Modi will seek to strengthen Nigeria’s and India’s ties further during their bilateral discussions.

Both leaders will exchange signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) to enhance collaboration in critical sectors.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories