Tinubu confers GCON on Indian Prime Minister

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has conferred the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

President honoured the Indian Prime Minister at an ongoing meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is part of the activities marking the State visit of the Prime Minister.

Earlier, President Tinubu welcomed the Indian leader with the Indian Anthem, which was followed by a Guard of Honour, mounted by Brigade of Guards.

They also rendered the Nigerian Anthem and led the visiting leader in inspection of the mounted parade.

The visit is the first by an Indian prime minister since Dr Manmohan Singh’s state visit in 2007.

The visit also includes delegation-level discussions and the exchange of memoranda of understanding.

President Tinubu and Prime Minister Modi will seek to strengthen Nigeria’s and India’s ties further during their bilateral discussions.

Both leaders will exchange signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) to enhance collaboration in critical sectors.