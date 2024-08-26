✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Tinubu Condoles with Zulum over commissioner’s death 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his condolences to the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, over the passing of his Commissioner of Finance,…

    By Baba Martins
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his condolences to the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, over the passing of his Commissioner of Finance, Honourable Ahmed Ali Ahmed.
The late Ahmed was said to have died in his room in the early hours of Monday.
Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity in a statement, said President Tinubu also condoled with the family of the late commissioner and described his passing as a huge and painful loss.
The President also prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort to his family at this difficult time.

