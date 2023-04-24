Tinubu condoles with Yusuf Alli over mother’s death

President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent a message of sympathy and condolences to the family of Hajiya Hawau Odee, who died on Sunday. The late…

President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent a message of sympathy and condolences to the family of Hajiya Hawau Odee, who died on Sunday.

The late businesswoman and community leader, who died at 89, was the mother of a veteran journalist, the Managing Editor (Northern Operations) of The Nation newspaper, Alhaji Yusuf Alli.

Alli is also President of the Rotary Club of Abuja, Maitama.

In a condolence message released by his office on Monday, the President-elect described the death of Hajiya Hawau Odee as painful not only to her immediate family but to all who encountered her and felt her warmth and philanthropy.

“My sympathy and condolences to Alhaji Yusuf Alli and his siblings over the passing of their mother.

“I understand Hajiya Odee was a successful businesswoman who impacted many people. Hajiya Odee’s passing is therefore not only a loss to her six children and other members of her family. It is a loss to the community and by extension humanity in general. And that is the significance of a life well spent.

“She helped to nurture Alli and his siblings into very responsible and hardworking citizens as evidenced by their useful contributions in different spheres of life.

“My heart goes to the family at this moment. I pray for Almighty Allah to repose the soul of their departed matriarch,” he said.