Tinubu Condoles Iran over President Raisi’s death

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi.…

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi.

Raisi died alongside Iranian foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other officials in a helicopter crash. on Sunday.

In a statement, Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, said President Tinubu expressed profound grief over this disturbing tragedy, and described President Raisi as a leader who was passionately committed to the development of Iran.

He said, “While commiserating with the bereaved families, President Tinubu prays for the continuous peace, stability, and prosperity of the Iranian nation.

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, the President assures the Islamic Republic of Nigeria’s support and prayers in this moment of grief.”

