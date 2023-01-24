Tinubu condoles with Emirs of Kano, Bichi over demise of family matriarch

All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has condoled Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero and Emir of Bichi Nasiru Ado Bayero over…

All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has condoled Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero and Emir of Bichi Nasiru Ado Bayero over the recent demise of family matriarch, Fulani Hasiya Bayero.

Hajiya Fulani Hasiya died on Tuesday January 17, 2023.

In a statement on Tuesday, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, Special Assistant to the Presidential Candidate on Media and Publicity, said, “Fulani Hasiya was a pious and affectionate woman who played critical roles in maintaining and sustaining the royal family ties.”

The APC candidate said Fulani would be greatly missed not only by family members and her relations, but by all who encountered her.

“She will particularly be remembered for her infectious smile and extreme kindness to all,” it added.

The statement reads in part, “Fulani Hasiya was a sister to the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero and is survived by six children and grandchildren.

“Among her grandchildren is Dr. Maryam Shettima of the Tinubu-Shettima Independent Campaign Council’s Policy and Strategy Committee and also Member, Contact and Mobilisation Committee of APC-PCC.

“Asiwaju Tinubu prays that Almighty Allah grant her Aljannat-al-Firdaus and also grant the royal family the fortitude to live with her demise.”