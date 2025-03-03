Tinubu committed to boosting Nigeria’s food security – Minister

Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Sunday, 1st March, 2025 assured farmers and pastoralists in Udobo, Gamawa, Bauchi State, of the federal government’s commitment to safeguarding land rights while boosting agricultural productivity.
Tuggar’s media aide, Alkasim Abdulkadir, said in a statement on Sunday that the minister outlined President Tinubu’s plans to combat food insecurity through rural empowerment, science-driven farming, and climate-resilient infrastructure, while speaking during a community engagement in the historic agrarian town.
Between the 1960s and 1970s, Udubo was a hub of Nigeria’s agricultural output. However, the state government had largely neglected the community for decades, and floods and climate change continue to impact their lives and harvest.
Ambassador Tuggar praised the community’s enduring potential, stating, “This land fed nations. We aim to revive that legacy without displacing those who till it.”
Tuggar detailed President Tinubu’s strategy for Udobo and similar communities by promising to protect the farmers’ lands.
“No one will lose their land. Grow what you eat first; we’ll help you sell the surplus,” Tuggar pledged.
The minister also added that the federal government, with support from the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), will optimise water access via Udobo’s fadama wetlands and introduce climate-smart tools that help optimise agricultural output and further impact the lives of the community.
