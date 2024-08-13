Tinubu commissions CNG buses, swears in HoS

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commissioned hybrid-powered Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses, promising that things will soon get better. Of the 30 vehicles commissioned, 20…

Of the 30 vehicles commissioned, 20 are from the Deport and Petroleum Product Marketers Association (DAPPMAN,) and 10 from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Foundation.

Speaking during the commissioning of the buses at the State House, Abuja, President Tinubu said utilising natural gas to power Nigeria’s transportation industry is the next way to go.

He said: “Countries like India have mandated CNG for all commercial vehicles since 2004. In Nigeria, commercial vehicles make up about 80 per cent of our petrol demand costing us trillions of naira each month.

“It is a great inspiration for me to receive these buses on behalf of the government making it a significant innovation to the transportation system. Utilising natural gas to power Nigeria’s transportation industry is the next way to go. The solution is here, we have it and we will work on it. We promise you things will get better and prosperity will be achieved.”

The president stressed that with the huge deposit of gas in Nigeria, the federal government would work towards achieving more productive and innovative CNG-powered transportation system for the citizens.

President Tinubu also lauded Innoson Motors and other members of DAPPMAN, saying “I thank Innoson Motors and others who have been committed to change the narratives in Nigeria.”

Speaking earlier, Chairman of the Deport and Petroleum Product Marketers Association (DAPPMAN) Winifred Akpani, said the buses were designed, manufactured and delivered by Innoson Motors, a Nigerian nompany in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Akpani stated that each of the buses is capable of transporting 100 people with alternatives of diesel usage, promising that DAPPMAN will continue to go the extra mile to ease the problems of not just the down trodden but all Nigerians.

The DAPPMAN chairman hinted that more donations would be made in due time.

Also speaking after the ceremony, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Foundation said it contributed 10 CNG buses to the DAPPMAN initiative.

The Managing Director of NNPC Foundation, Emmanuella Arukwe, expressed excitement about the foundation’s involvement in the project, stating that it aligns with their focus areas of energy and the environment.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has sworn in the new Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) also conducted a valedictory session for the outgoing Head of Service, Dr Folasade Esan.

Speaking during the swearing in, just before the commencement of FEC meeting, Tinubu told the new Head of Service that she is stepping into a big shoe left behind by Mrs Esan.

The President also prayed that God will guide the new Head of Service with wisdom to lead the service aright.