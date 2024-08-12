Tinubu Commissions CNG Buses At Presidential Villa

President Bola Tinubu has commissioned the first set of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The buses numbering 20 were said…

President Bola Tinubu has commissioned the first set of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The buses numbering 20 were said to be the first batch produced locally by local manufacturer, Innoson Motors.

Some of the CNG buses were driven to the forecourt of the Presidential Villa, where the President took a break from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting to commission them.

The provision of the CNG buses were part of the Federal government efforts to reduce the pains caused by the removal of the fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

Recall that the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Innoson Motors, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, met with President Tinubu last week at the State House.

While speaking to journalists, the Innoson Motors boss promised that very soon, CNG vehicles will be on the road in many cities of the federation to ease the transport problem being experienced in the country.