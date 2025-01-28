Tinubu commiserates with Makinde over brother’s death

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with Governor Seyi Makinde, his family and the people of Oyo State, over the death of his elder brother, Sunday Makinde.

The president, in a condolence message issued on Monday, said that the loss of a loved one, especially a cherished elder brother, is a profound sorrow.

“In this time of mourning, I want you to know that I, along with many others, stand with you and your family.

“We pray for strength and comfort as you navigate this irreplaceable loss. I hope you find comfort in the memories you shared and the impact he had on those around him.

“This moment reminds us of the importance of family, unity and love—values that your family has always exemplified and that we all hold dear.

“May these values strengthen you and your loved ones in this time of grief,” he said.

Tinubu prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased’s soul and for the Almighty to grant the governor and his family the strength to navigate this challenging time.

“Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you and that you are not alone in this period.

“You can count on my unwavering support and assistance during this difficult time,” the president said. (NAN)