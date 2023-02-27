Tinubu clears all 33 LGs in Oyo

From Adenike Kaffi, Ibadan
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has won in all the 33 local government areas of Oyo state following the announcement of the remaining 2 local governments’ results on Monday.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Prof Babatunde Olusola Kehinde, announced the results at Dr. Mutiu Agboke Collation Centre in Ibadan on Monday.
Prof Kehinde, the acting Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), however, called for a break of about 30 minutes to put all the results from the 33 local government areas together and announced the final results.
The details of the results:
1. IBADAN NORTH WEST LGA
APC: 13,078
LP: 4,830
PDP: 6,011
2. KAJOLA LGA
APC: 11, 917
LP: 503
PDP: 9,358
3. ATISBO LGA
APC: 7,928
LP: 1,178
PDP: 4,031
4. LAGELU LGA
APC: 16,011
LP: 4,066
PDP: 5,112
5. ITESIWAJU LGA
APC: 6,180
LP: 387
PDP: 4,948
6. AFIJIO LGA
APC: 8,876
LP: 1,925
PDP: 4,112
7. ATIBA LGA
APC: 15,046
LP: 1,234
PDP: 6,180
8. OYO EAST LGA
APC: 13,430
LP: 1,870
PDP: 5,091
9. OYO WEST LGA
APC: 14,O76
LP: 1,724
PDP: 4,544
10. ISEYIN LGA
APC: 19,731
LP: 1,371
PDP: 6,588
11. IBARAPA EAST LGA
APC: 10,575
LP: 779
PDP: 4,800
NNPP: 54
12. SAKI EAST LGA
APC: 6,414
LP: 1,144
PDP: 3,634
13. IBARAPA NORTH LGA.
APC: 8,088
LP: 344
PDP: 4,024
14. IBARAPA CENTRAL LGA
APC: 10,291
LP: 726
PDP: 5,169
15. IWAJOWA LGA
APC : 6,284
LP: 279
PDP: 5,094
16. OGBOMOSO SOUTH LGA
APC : 9,793
LP : 5,828
PDP : 6,123
17. IDO LGA
APC : 16,505
LP : 5,161
PDP : 3,570
18. OGBOMOSO NORTH LGA
APC : 14,336
LP : 7,061
PDP : 5,805
19. OLORUNSOGO LGA
APC : 5,178
LP : 568
PDP : 3,492
20. ORELOPE LGA
APC : 8,509
LP : 804
PDP : 3,004
21. IREPO LGA
APC : 12,282
LP : 414
PDP’ : 3,907
22. ORIRE LGA
APC : 12,133
LP : 1,712
PDP : 6,391
23. OLUYOLE LGA
APC : 16,437
LP : 4,816
PDP : 5,119
24. AKINYELE LGA
APC : 20,985
LP : 6,480
PDP : 6,478
25. ONA ARA LGA
APC : 11,978
LP : 6,511
PDP : 5,709
26. EGBEDA LGA
APC : 22,363
LP : 6,511
PDP : 5,709
27. SAKI WEST LGA
APC : 21,040
LP : 2,950
PDP : 5,080
28. OGO OLUWA LGA
APC : 7,373
LP : 2,522
PDP : 4,759
29. SURULERE
APC : 11,153
LP : 3,343
PDP : 8,192
30. IBADAN NORTH LGA
APC : 28,416
LP : 13,106
PDP : 8,385
31. IBADAN NORTH EAST LGA
APC : 19,124
LP : 2,971
PDP : 8,534
32. IBADAN SOUTH WEST LGA
APC : 24,329
LP : 9,079
PDP : 6,961
33. IBADAN SOUTH EAST LGA
APC : 20,025
LP : 2,138
PDP : 7,687