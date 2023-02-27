✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Politics

Tinubu clears all 33 LGs in Oyo

From Adenike Kaffi, Ibadan The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has won in all the 33 local government areas…

From Adenike Kaffi, Ibadan

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has won in all the 33 local government areas of Oyo state following the announcement of the remaining 2 local governments’ results on Monday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Prof Babatunde Olusola Kehinde, announced the results at Dr. Mutiu Agboke Collation Centre in Ibadan on Monday.

Prof Kehinde, the acting Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), however, called for a break of about 30 minutes to put all the results from the 33 local government areas together and announced the final results.

The details of the results:

1. IBADAN NORTH WEST LGA
APC: 13,078
LP: 4,830
PDP: 6,011

2. KAJOLA LGA
APC: 11, 917
LP: 503
PDP: 9,358

3. ATISBO LGA
APC: 7,928
LP: 1,178
PDP: 4,031

4. LAGELU LGA
APC: 16,011
LP: 4,066
PDP: 5,112

5. ITESIWAJU LGA
APC: 6,180
LP: 387
PDP: 4,948

6. AFIJIO LGA
APC: 8,876
LP: 1,925
PDP: 4,112

7. ATIBA LGA
APC: 15,046
LP: 1,234
PDP: 6,180

8. OYO EAST LGA
APC: 13,430
LP: 1,870
PDP: 5,091

9. OYO WEST LGA
APC: 14,O76
LP: 1,724
PDP: 4,544

10. ISEYIN LGA
APC: 19,731
LP: 1,371
PDP: 6,588

11. IBARAPA EAST LGA
APC: 10,575
LP: 779
PDP: 4,800
NNPP: 54

12. SAKI EAST LGA
APC: 6,414
LP: 1,144
PDP: 3,634

13. IBARAPA NORTH LGA.
APC: 8,088
LP: 344
PDP: 4,024

14. IBARAPA CENTRAL LGA
APC: 10,291
LP: 726
PDP: 5,169

15. IWAJOWA LGA
APC : 6,284
LP: 279
PDP: 5,094

16. OGBOMOSO SOUTH LGA
APC : 9,793
LP : 5,828
PDP : 6,123

17. IDO LGA
APC : 16,505
LP : 5,161
PDP : 3,570

18. OGBOMOSO NORTH LGA
APC : 14,336
LP : 7,061
PDP : 5,805

19. OLORUNSOGO LGA
APC : 5,178
LP : 568
PDP : 3,492

20. ORELOPE LGA
APC : 8,509
LP : 804
PDP : 3,004

21. IREPO LGA
APC : 12,282
LP : 414
PDP’ : 3,907

22. ORIRE LGA
APC : 12,133
LP : 1,712
PDP : 6,391

23. OLUYOLE LGA
APC : 16,437
LP : 4,816
PDP : 5,119

24. AKINYELE LGA
APC : 20,985
LP : 6,480
PDP : 6,478

25. ONA ARA LGA
APC : 11,978
LP : 6,511
PDP : 5,709

26. EGBEDA LGA
APC : 22,363
LP : 6,511
PDP : 5,709

27. SAKI WEST LGA
APC : 21,040
LP : 2,950
PDP : 5,080

28. OGO OLUWA LGA
APC : 7,373
LP : 2,522
PDP : 4,759

29. SURULERE
APC : 11,153
LP : 3,343
PDP : 8,192

30. IBADAN NORTH LGA
APC : 28,416
LP : 13,106
PDP : 8,385

31. IBADAN NORTH EAST LGA
APC : 19,124
LP : 2,971
PDP : 8,534

32. IBADAN SOUTH WEST LGA
APC : 24,329
LP : 9,079
PDP : 6,961

33. IBADAN SOUTH EAST LGA
APC : 20,025
LP : 2,138
PDP : 7,687

