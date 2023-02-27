Tinubu clears all 33 LGs in Oyo

From Adenike Kaffi, Ibadan The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has won in all the 33 local government areas…

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has won in all the 33 local government areas of Oyo state following the announcement of the remaining 2 local governments’ results on Monday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Prof Babatunde Olusola Kehinde, announced the results at Dr. Mutiu Agboke Collation Centre in Ibadan on Monday.

Prof Kehinde, the acting Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), however, called for a break of about 30 minutes to put all the results from the 33 local government areas together and announced the final results.

The details of the results:

1. IBADAN NORTH WEST LGA

APC: 13,078

LP: 4,830

PDP: 6,011

2. KAJOLA LGA

APC: 11, 917

LP: 503

PDP: 9,358

3. ATISBO LGA

APC: 7,928

LP: 1,178

PDP: 4,031

4. LAGELU LGA

APC: 16,011

LP: 4,066

PDP: 5,112

5. ITESIWAJU LGA

APC: 6,180

LP: 387

PDP: 4,948

6. AFIJIO LGA

APC: 8,876

LP: 1,925

PDP: 4,112

7. ATIBA LGA

APC: 15,046

LP: 1,234

PDP: 6,180

8. OYO EAST LGA

APC: 13,430

LP: 1,870

PDP: 5,091

9. OYO WEST LGA

APC: 14,O76

LP: 1,724

PDP: 4,544

10. ISEYIN LGA

APC: 19,731

LP: 1,371

PDP: 6,588

11. IBARAPA EAST LGA

APC: 10,575

LP: 779

PDP: 4,800

NNPP: 54

12. SAKI EAST LGA

APC: 6,414

LP: 1,144

PDP: 3,634

13. IBARAPA NORTH LGA.

APC: 8,088

LP: 344

PDP: 4,024

14. IBARAPA CENTRAL LGA

APC: 10,291

LP: 726

PDP: 5,169

15. IWAJOWA LGA

APC : 6,284

LP: 279

PDP: 5,094

16. OGBOMOSO SOUTH LGA

APC : 9,793

LP : 5,828

PDP : 6,123

17. IDO LGA

APC : 16,505

LP : 5,161

PDP : 3,570

18. OGBOMOSO NORTH LGA

APC : 14,336

LP : 7,061

PDP : 5,805

19. OLORUNSOGO LGA

APC : 5,178

LP : 568

PDP : 3,492

20. ORELOPE LGA

APC : 8,509

LP : 804

PDP : 3,004

21. IREPO LGA

APC : 12,282

LP : 414

PDP’ : 3,907

22. ORIRE LGA

APC : 12,133

LP : 1,712

PDP : 6,391

23. OLUYOLE LGA

APC : 16,437

LP : 4,816

PDP : 5,119

24. AKINYELE LGA

APC : 20,985

LP : 6,480

PDP : 6,478

25. ONA ARA LGA

APC : 11,978

LP : 6,511

PDP : 5,709

26. EGBEDA LGA

APC : 22,363

LP : 6,511

PDP : 5,709

27. SAKI WEST LGA

APC : 21,040

LP : 2,950

PDP : 5,080

28. OGO OLUWA LGA

APC : 7,373

LP : 2,522

PDP : 4,759

29. SURULERE

APC : 11,153

LP : 3,343

PDP : 8,192

30. IBADAN NORTH LGA

APC : 28,416

LP : 13,106

PDP : 8,385

31. IBADAN NORTH EAST LGA

APC : 19,124

LP : 2,971

PDP : 8,534

32. IBADAN SOUTH WEST LGA

APC : 24,329

LP : 9,079

PDP : 6,961

33. IBADAN SOUTH EAST LGA

APC : 20,025

LP : 2,138

PDP : 7,687