Tinubu celebrates Oba Akiolu of Lagos at 80

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has celebrated his long-time ally, friend, and confidant, His Majesty, Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos State, on the monarch’s 80th birthday.

The president, in a statement on Saturday by his spokeman, Ajuri Ngelale, described the revered monarch as a fountain of wisdom, knowledge, and a staunch custodian of the rich culture and traditions of Lagos.

“Oba Akiolu and I have come a long way. He is my confidant. He is a dear friend I hold in high esteem for his integrity, honour, and forthrightness. He is always generous with his wise counsel and always willing to offer his fatherly guidance.

“Baba is a defender of the truth and his people. My achievements as Lagos State Governor are partly due to his support and counsel. His Majesty’s reign has brought peace, progress, and development to the good people of Lagos,” President Tinubu said.