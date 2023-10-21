Tinubu, Barau mourn as Ambassador Bamalli is buried

The remains of the Nigerian Ambassador to Morocco, Mansur Nuhu Bamalli, has been laid to rest. He was buried Friday at the Emir of Zazzau’s…

The remains of the Nigerian Ambassador to Morocco, Mansur Nuhu Bamalli, has been laid to rest.

He was buried Friday at the Emir of Zazzau’s palace in Zaria after a funeral prayer was observed at the Emir’s palace.

Mansur Bamalli, who was also the Magajin Garin Zazzau, was the younger brother to the Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

He died in the early hours of Friday following a brief illness at a private hospital in Lagos while on transit to Morocco.

The envoy died at 52, leaving behind a wife and two children.

Until his death he was a bureaucrat and a diplomat serving in Morocco.

The prayer performed by the Chief Imam of Zazzau, Sheikh Dalhatu Kasimu, was also attended by the deceased’s elder brother, Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was represented at the funeral by his Senior Special Assistant on North West Community Engagement, Alhaji Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu and the Deputy President of Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin have expressed sadness over the death of the envoy.

The president, in a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, also expressed sympathy and condolences to the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, on the passing of his brother.

In the same vein, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has commiserated with the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, over the demise of his younger brother.

Barau, in a condolence message signed by his spokesperson, Ismail Mudashir, extended his heartfelt condolences to other members of the family over the loss.

Muideen Olaniyi, Abdullateef Salau, Abuja & Abubakar Sadiq Mohd, Zaria

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...