tinubu, atiku mourn as criminal law prof, kharisu chukkol, dies at 79

Renowned Professor of Criminal Law at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Prof. Kharisu Sufyan Chukkol, has passed away at the age of 79.

Confirming his demise, his daughter, Sadiya Sufyan Chukkol, told our reporter that he died on Sunday evening in Abuja after a prolonged illness.

Prof. Chukkol is survived by his wife and seven children, including Abdulkarim Kharisu Chukkol, the immediate past Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Yusuf Kharisu Chukkol of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and Sadiya Kharisu Chukkol.

A native of Mayo Belwa, Adamawa State, said Prof. Chukkol dedicated his career to legal education and was a distinguished scholar in criminal law. He held key positions at ABU, including Dean of the Faculty of Law and Director of the Institute of Administration.

His funeral prayer was held at the National Mosque, Abuja on Monday.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to Prof. Chukkol’s family, students, and mentees.

In a statement by his media aide, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu praised the late professor’s role in shaping generations of legal professionals, including Supreme Court justices, senior lawyers, and National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

He also highlighted Prof. Chukkol’s 1988 seminal publication, “Law of Crimes in Nigeria,” which remains a key reference in legal studies.

The president urged those mourning him to find comfort in his remarkable legacy and prayed for Allah’s mercy and eternal peace for his soul.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who attended the funeral prayer in Abuja, also prayed for Allah’s forgiveness and Jannatul Firdaus for the late professor.