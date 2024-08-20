Tinubu asks ECOWAS to implement anti-corruption protocol

Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), President Bola Tinubu, has called on…

Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), President Bola Tinubu, has called on member countries to ratify and fully implement the ECOWAS Protocol against Corruption.

Tinubu urged ECOWAS member states to take action by implementing the anti-graft protocol, maintaining that the region’s future hinges on its capacity to build governance structures that are not just transparent, accountable, and efficient, but also serve the interests of the people.

The Nigerian leader, who made the call on Monday during the 6th Annual General Assembly of the Network of National Anti-Corruption Institutions in West Africa (NACIWA) held at the ECOWAS Secretariat in Abuja, also announced Nigeria’s donation of an office building for the permanent headquarters of NACIWA in the country.

President Tinubu who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, said, “In recognition of NACIWA’s pivotal role in our regional anti-corruption efforts, I am proud to announce that the Nigerian government has donated a property to serve as NACIWA’s permanent headquarters.

“This gesture underscores our commitment to strengthening NACIWA’s institutional capacity and providing a solid operational foundation. As we deliberate on implementing the ECOWAS Protocol against Corruption, I urge all member states to renew their commitment to this cause”.

The ECOWAS Chairman urged member countries of the regional body to move beyond rhetoric and focus on concrete actions targeted at harmonizing their “legal frameworks to close loopholes exploited by corrupt individuals.”

On his part, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, urged regional anti-corruption bodies to adapt their strategies to evolving threats.

Also, the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, emphasised that the fight against corruption is a long-term struggle requiring unwavering commitment.