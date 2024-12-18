Tinubu arrives Lagos for Christmas, New Year Holidays   

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Lagos State where he is expected to spend the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The President was received at the Presidential Wing of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos by the State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy Obafemi Hamzat, and other cabinet members.

Before his departure to Lagos on Wednesday, President Tinubu presented the 2025 budget, totalling N47.9trn, before a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja.

Daily Trust reports that while presenting the 2024 budget before a joint session of the National Assembly, the President said the focus of the 2025 budget was to stimulate the economy through the implementation of targeted fiscal stimulus packages through public expenditures and specific non-inflationary spending.

He said Nigerians would soon experience a better and more functional economy going by the positive indicators in the aspects of global economic growth and foreign reserve.

He said, “The global economic growth for the outgoing year 2024 was projected at 3.2 percent, and against predictions, our country made significant progress.

“Our economy grew by 3.46 percent in the third quarter of 2024, up from 2.54 percent in the third quarter of 2023.

“Our Foreign Reserves now stand at nearly 42 billion US dollars, providing a robust buffer against external shocks.”