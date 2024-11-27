✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Tinubu arrives France, commences state visit 

tinubu
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Paris, France, for a three-day State Visit to fortify Nigeria-France relations.

The President was accompanied on the trip by First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu.

President Tinubu touched down at Orly Airport around 5:10 p.m. (Wednesday Nigerian time) and was welcomed with full military honours by the French Republican Guard, marking a ceremonial start to his visit.

Meanwhile, the official engagements will begin on Thursday at the historic Les Invalides, where French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron will warmly receive President Tinubu.

The visit will continue with a distinguished reception at the Palais de l’Élysée, honouring the Nigerian leader.

The presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga disclosed that the visit is aimed at enhancing “bilateral ties, focusing on key areas such as agriculture, security, education, health, youth engagement, innovation, and energy transition. It promises substantial benefits for Nigeria.

“In collaboration with President Macron, President Tinubu will address initiatives to boost youth exchange programs and enhance skills in automation, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

“The visit includes strategic political and diplomatic discussions on shared values concerning finance, solid minerals, trade and investment, and communication.”

The two leaders will attend a session hosted by the France-Nigeria Business Council, coordinating private sector involvement in economic development.

Brigitte Macron and Nigeria’s First Lady will discuss empowering women, children, and vulnerable populations through Nigeria’s First Lady’s Renewed Hope Initiative.

