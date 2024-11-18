Tinubu arrives Brazil for G20 Summit 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for the Heads of State and Government Summit of the Group of 20 (G20).

The summit is scheduled for today through to tomorrow (Tuesday), with the theme: “Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet,”aimed at focusing on three dimensions of sustainable development – economic, social, and environmental – and the reform of global governance.

President Tinubu arrived in Brazil in the early hours of Monday at about 3am Nigerian time and was received by Amb. Breno Costa of the Ministry of External Relations of Brazil.

He was accompanied on the trip by Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Idi Mukhtar Maiha, Minister of Livestock Development; and Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Art, Tourism, Culture and Creativity.

Also on the trip is Amb. Mohammed Mohammed, Director General of the National Intelligence Agency.

President Tinubu is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit in advancement of Nigeria’s socio-economic reforms.

Lula da Silva, President of Brazil, is hosting the 2024 G20 summit, having held the group’s rotating presidency since December 21, 2023. His tenure ends on November 30.

President Tinubu is attending the 2024 G20 summit as the organisers invited representatives of the African Union and the European Union.

Carlos Areias, Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria, conveyed President Da Silva’s invitation to Tinubu to attend the 2024 G20 summit on August 29, when he presented his Letter of Credence to the President.