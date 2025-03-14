Tinubu approves upgrade of Maiduguri airport to international status

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the upgrade of the Maiduguri Airport, Borno State, to international status.
This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Mr Sunday Dare on Thursday.
According to the presidential aide, the latest presidential approval concludes the establishment of at least one international airport across the six geopolitical zones of the country.
Writing on his verified X handle, @SundayDareSD, the president’s spokesman said, “President Tinubu has approved the upgrade of the Maiduguri Airport to the status of an International airport.
“This completes the round of international airports across the country with each geo-political zone having an airport.”
In a related development, Dare also announced the official takeoff of the African Aviation and Aerospace University in Abuja.
“Equally, the African Aviation and Aerospace University, AAAU, takes off in Abuja,” he wrote.
