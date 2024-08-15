✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News
SPONSOR AD

Tinubu approves new perm secs for FCTA

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of four Permanent Secretaries for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). Our correspondent learnt that the appointments…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
    By Hussein Yahaya

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of four Permanent Secretaries for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Our correspondent learnt that the appointments were necessitated by the imminent retirement from the service of two Permanent Secretaries and the creation of the Youth Development Secretariat.

A statement by Anthony Ogunleye, the Director of Press in the FCT Minister Office, listed those appointed as Okeke Joy Chinwe (South East), Ajayi Rotimi Babatunde (South West), Nathan Nancy Sabanti (North East) 

According to the statement, President Tinubu also approved the formalization of the position of the Solicitor-General of the FCT Administration as Solicitor General/Permanent Secretary for the Legal Services Secretariat.

 

The swearing-in ceremony for the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and the Mandate Secretary for Youth Development Secretariat will be held on Thursday, August 15.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories