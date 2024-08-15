Tinubu approves new perm secs for FCTA

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of four Permanent Secretaries for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). Our correspondent learnt that the appointments…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of four Permanent Secretaries for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Our correspondent learnt that the appointments were necessitated by the imminent retirement from the service of two Permanent Secretaries and the creation of the Youth Development Secretariat.

A statement by Anthony Ogunleye, the Director of Press in the FCT Minister Office, listed those appointed as Okeke Joy Chinwe (South East), Ajayi Rotimi Babatunde (South West), Nathan Nancy Sabanti (North East)

According to the statement, President Tinubu also approved the formalization of the position of the Solicitor-General of the FCT Administration as Solicitor General/Permanent Secretary for the Legal Services Secretariat.

The swearing-in ceremony for the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and the Mandate Secretary for Youth Development Secretariat will be held on Thursday, August 15.