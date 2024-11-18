Tinubu approves N5bn for research investment in 2024

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved N5 billion for investment in research activities for 2024 through TETFund’s National Research Fund.

The initiative aims to address national development challenges through targeted research efforts in public tertiary institutions.

Dr Alausa disclosed this on Sunday during an inspection of the venue for the 2024 TETFund National Research Fair and Exhibition in Abuja.

The minister emphasised the administration’s commitment to leveraging research and innovation to drive economic growth.

He noted that Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda would primarily rely on local research and technological advancements, highlighting that no nation can achieve economic progress without effectively utilising research outputs.

“This Research Fair will focus on fostering synergy among research and technology agencies to accelerate the deployment of their efforts for nation-building,” Alausa added.

He also underscored the government’s dedication to coordinating research and innovation institutions currently spread across various ministries to maximize their impact.

Alausa assured that the National Research Fund would be bolstered by resources from public, private, and international sectors to empower researchers, engineers, and innovators to develop solutions for critical national challenges in areas such as power, healthcare, agriculture, water supply and communications.

Expressing satisfaction with TETFund’s efforts to promote academia, the minister noted that Nigeria’s wealth of institutions, intellectual professionals, and natural resources places it in a prime position to build a knowledge-based economy.