Tinubu Approves free Train Ride for Nigerians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved free train rides across the country from December 20, 2024, to January 5, 2025.

The move is part of measures put together by the federal government to ease transportation costs during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, while briefing State House correspondents after Federal Executive Council meeting preceded over by President Bola Tinubu.

Idris said the initiative is aimed at cushioning the impact of transportation costs, particularly for vulnerable Nigerians.