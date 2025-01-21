Tinubu approves Federal Poly in Abuja, names it after self

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a Federal Polytechnic in Gwarinpa, one of the largest estates in the nation’s capital.

Our correspondent reports that the new institution is also named after the President.

In a letter dated January 16, 2025 and addressed to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said the federal government had approved the establishment of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Polytechnic, Gwarinpa to promote technological, vocational and entrepreneurial training in line with the national policy on education.

SPONSOR AD

The education minister, in the letter he personally signed, requested Wike to suggest the proposed locations for the temporary and permanent sites in Gwarinpa for the takeoff of the institution.

The minister said the technical team from the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) would be visiting the sites and inspect the recommended locations, adding that base on the reports to be presented by the team, the approval will be given.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, has commended Tinubu for approving the establishment of a Federal Polytechnic in Gwarinpa, a popular estate under the council.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Kingsley Madaki, Maikalangu also appreciated the FCT Minister for the role he played in making the dreams of FCT residents a reality.

Maikalangu said the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic in Gwarinpa was a dream come true and would add to the progress of the FCT residents.

He recalled that, for the first time in history, an FCT native, Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo, who served as a two-term member representing AMAC/Bwari Constituency in the House of Representatives, was appointed as minister.