Tinubu approves establishment of paramilitary academy

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of a National Paramilitary Academy.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this in a statement by his media aide, Babatunde Also, on Thursday.

The Minister reinstating the need to establish a degree-awarding institution where young citizens will be trained in paramilitary engagement.

“We need a degree-awarding institution, like the Nigerian Defence Academy, that will train young persons after securing admissions through the University Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

“When they come out, they come out as officers, properly trained to contribute their quota to national security,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo also announced the president’s approval of the employment of 50 doctors and 100 nurses to cater to the medical needs of inmates in custodial centres across the country.

The Minister also got a presidential approval for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to post medical doctors to custodial centres for the service year, in realization of the need to protect the rights of the weakest in society.

More so, the Minister announced the approval of the extension of service beyond retirement age for existing medical personnel under the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to cover for shortfalls in the short term.