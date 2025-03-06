Tinubu approves employment for 774 Health Fellows

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the employment of 774 National Health Fellows to foster sustained improvements within Nigeria’s healthcare system.

President Tinubu announced the employment on Thursday during the lunch of the programme at the State House in Abuja.

The fellows were selected from each local council, following the recommendation of Professor Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, said they were the best among the 360,000 applicants.

President Tinubu praised the bold initiative and the rigorous selection process,

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, President Tinubu said, “The programme is a transformative initiative that underscores my administration’s commitment to harnessing the immense potential of Nigeria’s greatest asset—its young people. With over 60% of Nigerians under 30, we boast one of the most energetic, resourceful, and dynamic youth populations globally.

“This presents unparalleled opportunities to drive innovation, economic prosperity, and social transformation.”

President Tinubu further said the National Health Fellows initiative is part of several platforms provided by his administration to empower Nigerian youths, enabling them to excel and contribute to national development.

The President encouraged the fellows, pioneers in the health service programme, to fully embrace the opportunities and view themselves as future leaders of Nigeria’s health care system.

“Healthcare is a critical pillar of national development. No country can thrive if its people are unhealthy. An unsustainable health program poses risks, while sustainable development hinges on a robust healthcare system. You are the pillars of this vision, and I am proud to be here with you today,” he said.

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Mohammed Ali Pate, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative and the crucial role the 774 fellows will play in revolutionising Nigeria’s health sector.

“I am here to inform you that the social movement to improve the health of Nigerians has begun, and we are already witnessing positive results,” he remarked.