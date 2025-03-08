Tinubu approves dialysis subsidy, slashes cost to N12,000 per session

President Bola Tinubu has approved a subsidy on kidney dialysis, significantly reducing the cost from N50,000 to N12,000 per session across 11 federal hospitals. The initiative, aimed at easing the financial burden on patients with kidney disease, is being implemented in medical institutions across the six geopolitical zones.

Among the participating hospitals are the Federal Medical Centres in Ebute-Metta, Jabi, Owerri, Abeokuta, and Azare, as well as the University College Hospital, Ibadan, the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, and the Lagos University Teaching Hospital. Others include the University of Benin Teaching Hospital and the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital.

The subsidy was first introduced in January at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) in Bauchi, where it has already provided relief to numerous patients. According to Hammatu Haruna, the manager of ATBUTH’s renal centre, the impact has been remarkable.

“They are now paying only N12,000 per session, and our patients are very happy with this initiative. Many who previously struggled to afford dialysis can now access treatment regularly, leading to significant improvements in their health,” she said.

Before the intervention, countless patients found it difficult to keep up with the high cost of dialysis, often missing critical sessions due to financial constraints. The subsidy is expected to enhance accessibility and improve the survival rates of those battling kidney diseases across the country.