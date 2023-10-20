✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Tinubu approves appointment of Adeniyi as Customs CG

President Bola Tinubu has approved the confirmation of Adewale Adeniyi as Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). This is coming almost four months after…

Acting Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr Adewale Adeniyi

President Bola Tinubu has approved the confirmation of Adewale Adeniyi as Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

This is coming almost four months after the president appointed Adeniyi to assume the role in an acting capacity to replace his predecessor, Colonel Hameed Ali (rtd).

A statement issued by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Willie Bassey, said his appointment takes effect from October 19, 2023.

“His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the confirmation of the appointment of Adewale Adeniyi (MFR) as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service.

“The appointment takes effect from 19th October, 2023 and his tenure is in accordance with the extant provisions of the Public Service Rules (PSR). The president tasks him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment,” the statement said.

