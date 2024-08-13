Tinubu approves 300% pay rise for judicial officers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed a bill for an act to prescribe the salaries, allowances and fringe benefits of judicial office holders in Nigeria…

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja by the Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado.

Recall that the National Assembly had passed an executive bill transmitted to it by President Tinubu to increase the salaries of judicial officers by 300 percent in June this year.

In the statement, Senator Lado described the signing of the bill by the President as a landmark achievement and a manifestation of his unwavering commitment to the welfare of Nigeria’s workforce.

The federal lawmaker also urged judicial office holders in the country to redouble their efforts in ensuring that justice is served and speedily.

The Senator said, “This extraordinary move underscores Mr President’s absolute prioritization of the welfare of Nigerian workers above all else just like he did when he recently put on hold an ongoing Federal Executive Council meeting to assent to the new National Minimum Wage Bill of N70,000.”

Lado said the new Act “prescribes salaries, allowances, etc., for Judicial Officers to reflect the changing realities and consequentially amend the provisions of the Certain Political, Public and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc.), Act, No.6, 2002 (as amended) to delete the provisions relating to Judicial Office Holders.”

According to him, among the salient features of the Act include, “The prescription of salaries, allowances, and other benefits for Judicial Officers. The amendment of Certain Political, Public, and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc.) Act, No.6, 2002 (as amended) which provides for the deletion of provisions relating to Judicial Office Holders from the aforementioned Act.”

“In a demonstration of his visionary leadership and deep compassion for the Nigerian people, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCON has once again affirmed his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the nation’s workforce by assenting to the revised Salaries and Allowances for Judicial Office Holders.”

“This landmark decision reflects Mr President’s profound dedication to ensuring that every salary earner in Nigeria, especially those serving in vital and strategic roles, receives the recognition and compensation they deserve.”