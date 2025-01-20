✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Tinubu appoints Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu as PEBEC DG

tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu as the Director-General of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), a move aimed at improving Nigeria’s business climate and attracting foreign investments.

Princess Zahrah, an entrepreneur and technology expert, is expected to bring her experience in business development, innovation, and investment promotion to her new role.

She holds a background in software engineering and a business management degree from a prestigious institution in the United Kingdom.

Before her appointment, she served as the Technical Adviser on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to the President, based in the Office of the Vice President.

In this capacity, she spearheaded the “Invest in Nigeria” campaign and coordinated the Existing Foreign Direct Investors Roundtable Forum, helping to strengthen Nigeria’s position as a viable investment destination.

Princess Zahrah is also a recognised philanthropist, actively working to uplift underprivileged communities across Nigeria.

Through her various initiatives, she has built strong relationships with international organisations and governments, advocating for policies that enhance economic opportunities for Nigerians.

