Tinubu appoints new governing councils of federal varsities, institutions

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following Nigerians to the governing councils of the federal universities and tertiary institutions of learning.

In a statement on Wednesday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the president appointed Temi Harriman, Chairman; Adeola Adeogun, Benedict Aguele, Freeman Kasa, and Babangida Abdullahi, as members of the Board of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta.

The president also appointed Rabe Mudi Bala, Board Chairman; Akinola Fagbemi, Rakiatou Bagnou, Alwel Egwurugu and Femi Osabinu, as members of the Council of the Nigerian University of Science and Technology, Abuja.

Other appointments are Bram Baifa as Chairman of the Board of the Federal University of Agriculture, Bassam-Biri, Bayelsa, with Richard Odigbo, Yomi Johnson, Fatima Owuna and Christy Omoruyi as members.

Ahmadu Salisu now heads the Governing Board of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Kwale, Delta as Chairman, and Aragbaye Oluwatosin Gbolagunte, Talba Bauchi, Akaninodo Adekunle and Chibuike Ikenga as members.

For the Federal University of Medical Sciences, Katsina State, Tinubu appointed Habib Ibrahim as Board Chairman and Yau Abdulkadir, Shehu Kaka, Ibrahim Abbah and Isijola Rasaki as members.

The Federal University of Agriculture, Mubi, Adamawa, now has Rukayyatu Gurin as Board Chairman, and Peter Dogara, Amina Ndala, Owolabi Oseni and Olufemi Lawson as members of the Council.

Similarly, the president appointed Yusuf Mohammed as Chairman of the Board of Admiralty University, Ibusa, Delta, and Sani Ndanusa, Abdul Oroh, Mary Agbo and Omasan Agbajoh as members of the Council.

The Nigeria French Language Village, Badagry, Lagos State, also gets a new Chairman of Governing Board in the person of Labiru Kafur and Ibitoye Philips, Musa Ayas and Ogenyi Emmanuel are members.

Tinubu also appointed Victor Ukaogo as Chairman of the Board of the National Institute of Nigerian Languages, ABA, Abia, with Anjare Samuel, David Ismaila, Adimchinaka Onwukwe and Princess Ify Okoye as members.

Awal Morike becomes Chairman of Board of Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno, with Mohammed Umar, Monday Nanza, Mohammed Audu and Sheriff Abdullahi as members.

Usman Shanawa was appointed Chairman of the Board of the Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Abeokuta, with Kabiru Yahaya, Chinenye Moses, Uyiosasere Ekhosuehi and Joshua Adewale as members.

Tinubu also approved the appointment of Ahmed Wambai as Chairman of the Board of Nigeria Arabic Language, Gamboru Ngala, Borno, with Gazali Suleiman, Imam Rahaman, Isah Kwayami and Mohammed Mamman as members.

Edna Njoku was also appointed Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Mathematical Centre, Sheda, Kwali, FCT, with Kovie Epetutu, Oyinkasola Okewoye, Ibrahim Musa and Sarah Tukura as members.

The president charged the new members of the governing boards of these institutions will perform their functions effectively and creditably and within the ambits of their statutory responsibilities. (NAN)