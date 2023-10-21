Tinubu appoints new auditor-general of federation, Customs CG, others

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Shaakaa Chira as the substantive Auditor-General of the Federation, as recommended by the Federal Civil Service…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Shaakaa Chira as the substantive Auditor-General of the Federation, as recommended by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

The appointment of the Auditor-General is coming after a Daily Trust Saturday report which highlighted how the failure of the federal government to appoint a substantive Auditor-General for the Federation (AuGF) is hurting Nigeria’s efforts in auditing ministries, departments and agencies of government.

The report also highlighted that to a greater extent, operations of the public accounts of both chambers of the National Assembly were also affected by the vaccum.

This is because the reports of the AuGF, which form the bulk of the job of the committees, have not been filed for three consecutive years: 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, announced the appointment in a statement yesterday.

He said the appointment was done in exercise of powers vested in him by Section 86 of the 1999 Constitution (Amended).

Ngelale said the president approved Mr Chira’s appointment after the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) conducted a screening exercise that identified him as the most qualified candidate who had also scored the highest in the examination amongst all qualified candidates for the office.

“President Bola Tinubu expects the new Auditor-General to justify the confidence reposed in him and to live up to the high expectations that Nigerians have concerning the execution of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration,” the statement added.

In the same vein, PresidentTinubu has approved the confirmation of the appointment of Adewale Adeniyi as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

“The appointment takes effect from 19th October, 2023 and his tenure is in accordance with the extant provisions of the Public Service Rules (PSR),” Akume said in the statement signed by Mr Willie Bassey, Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

The president tasked the new appointee to bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment.

Also, the president has appointed Dr Muyi Aina as the Executive Secretary /CEO of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) while Dr Kelechi Ohiri was named the Director-General/CEO of National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA)

